Campbell made 20 saves during Saturday's 4-3 win over the host Rangers.

After falling behind 3-0 at the 16:27 mark of the second period Saturday, Campbell blanked the Rangers the rest of the way to earn the come-from-behind victory. The 30-year-old netminder has surrendered at least four goals in six of his 12 appearances, but he helped the Oilers salvage the finale of a three-game road trip (1-2-0). Campbell improved to 7-5-0.