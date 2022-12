Campbell made 31 saves during a 4-3 overtime loss to the host Predators on Monday.

Campbell, who made his first start since claiming a 29-save victory over the Predators on Dec. 13, displayed some offensive flair Monday. The 30-year-old netminder earned a secondary assist on Jesse Puljujarvi's first-period tally. Campbell (8-6-1) allowed the game-winner off a 2-on-1 breakaway and fell to 2-0-1 versus the Predators this season.