Campbell made 26 saves in a 6-3 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Soupy's game has gone from gazpacho to gumbo since the calendar flipped to 2023. After a cold 2022, he has spiced up his game and is on an eight-game winning streak this year (9-1-0 in nine starts/11 appearances). Campbell is heating up at the right time for Edmonton, which is just one point out of first in the Pacific division.