Campbell surrendered six goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 7-5 loss to Winnipeg.

Campbell allowed two goals in the first period and four in the second frame. The Jets' final marker was scored on an empty net. He dropped to 17-9-4 with a 3.57 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 32 games this season. Campbell has surrendered at least four goals in each of his last five outings.