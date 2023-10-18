Campbell stopped 42 of 43 shots in the Oilers' 6-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

After allowing four goals and getting pulled in the season opener against Vancouver, Campbell bounced back in a huge way, only allowing a power-play goal to Thomas Novak in the second period. While he is expected to split the net with Stuart Skinner, performances like this could give the former Maple Leaf netminder the edge to being the starting goaltender. Thursday against Philadelphia could be the next time Campbell is between the pipes.