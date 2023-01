Campbell is expected to start Saturday versus Winnipeg, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Campbell has an 8-6-1 record, 4.02 GAA and .876 save percentage in 15 games this season. He last played Dec. 19 when he stopped 31 of 35 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville. The Jets are in a tie for the 14th-best offense with 3.22 goals per game.