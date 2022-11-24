Campbell will guard the road goal against the Islanders on Wednesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Campbell has a 6-4-0 record, 4.27 GAA and .873 save percentage in 10 games in 2022-23. He's starting for the first time since Nov. 10 when he surrendered seven goals on 32 shots versus Carolina. That extended time off has provided him with an opportunity to reset after his rough start to the campaign. That said, the Islanders are a fairly difficult opponent. They have the 12th-ranked offense with 3.30 goals per game.