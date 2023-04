Campbell will get the home start versus Anaheim on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

It will be a rare start for Campbell, who will guard the crease for only the fourth time in the Oilers' last 17 games. He has given up 16 goals on 103 shots in the three games. Campbell is 19-9-4 with a 3.59 GAA and .882 save percentage this season. He will face the lowly Ducks, who are 31st in NHL scoring with 191 goals in 75 games.