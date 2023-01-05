Campbell will be between the home pipes against the Islanders on Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Campbell started Dec. 31 and stopped 15 shots in a 2-1 loss to Winnipeg. He came on in relief Tuesday, turning aside all three shots he faced against the Kraken. Campbell is 8-7-1 with a 3.80 GAA and an .877 save percentage, a huge disappointment this season after two excellent seasons in Toronto. He will face the Islanders, who are 14th in the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.23 goals per game.