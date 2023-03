Campbell will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Jets, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Campbell has started just once in the last six games, and he was pulled from that contest. Stuart Skinner has picked up four wins over that same span, reclaiming the No. 1 job after Campbell held it for much of February. Campbell has given up 18 goals over his last four games, but the Jets are reeling and lost to the Oilers on Friday by a 6-3 score.