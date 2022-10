Campbell was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Penguins play-by-play radio announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game versus Pittsburgh.

Campbell gave up one goal on 21 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Blues to drop his record to 2-2-0 on the season. He faces a Pittsburgh squad that has scored 12 goals in two games going into Monday's contest.