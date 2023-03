Campbell will patrol the home crease Monday against San Jose, Tom Gazzola of TSN 1260 reports.

Campbell, who last played March 6, has given up 24 goals on 155 shots in his past five appearances. He has a 17-9-4 record this season with a 3.57 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 32 games played. The Sharks sit 25th in the league this campaign with 2.84 goals per game.