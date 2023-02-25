Campbell stopped 10 of 14 shots before being replaced by Stuart Skinner early in the second period of Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus held a 4-0 lead before six minutes had elapsed in the second frame, forcing Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft to give Campbell the hook. The move almost worked, as the Oilers tied the game before the second intermission, but the Jackets ultimately prevailed in the third. Campbell hasn't taken a regulation loss since Jan. 9 but hasn't found a win in any of his last four starts, going 0-0-3 while allowing at least four goals in each, and on the season he's saddled with a 3.48 GAA and .884 save percentage.