Campbell will guard the home net against the Kraken on Friday, according to the team's website.
Campbell is in his first season with the Oilers after signing a five-year deal in the offseason. He was 31-9-6 with a 2.64 GAA and a .914 save percentage with the Maple Leafs last season. The Oilers have had goaltending woes in recent years and are hoping that Campbell is the solution between the pipes.
More News
-
Oilers' Jack Campbell: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Oilers' Jack Campbell: Inks five-year deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Gutsy effort but takes loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Starting Game 7•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Stops 31 in overtime loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Slated to start Game 6•