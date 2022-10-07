Campbell will guard the home net against the Kraken on Friday, according to the team's website.

Campbell is in his first season with the Oilers after signing a five-year deal in the offseason. He was 31-9-6 with a 2.64 GAA and a .914 save percentage with the Maple Leafs last season. The Oilers have had goaltending woes in recent years and are hoping that Campbell is the solution between the pipes.