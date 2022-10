Campbell will guard the road net against Chicago on Thursday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Campbell will get the crease back after Stuart Skinner picked up the start against St. Louis on Wednesday. Campbell has struggled at times in the Edmonton cage, especially against the Flames, giving up four goals on 11 shots before being pulled. Campbell is 3-2-0 with a 3.61 GAA and an .895 save percentage. He will take on the Blackhawks who have managed 20 goals in six games this season.