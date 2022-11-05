Campbell will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Campbell wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against Nashville, surrendering four goals on just 23 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a home matchup with a Dallas team that's averaging 3.64 goals per game this season, sixth in the NHL.