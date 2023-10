Campbell will defend the visiting crease versus the Flyers on Thursday, according to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Campbell was sensational Tuesday, stopping 42 shots in a 6-1 road win in Nashville. The former Maple Leaf had a shaky start to his season, giving up four goals on 16 shots Opening Night in an 8-1 loss to Vancouver. Campbell is in a battle for the No. 1 job with Stuart Skinner, but Campbell has the edge in the early going, starting three of the first four games.