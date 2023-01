Campbell will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Golden Knights, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Campbell has won three of his last four appearances, including Friday's 7-1 blowout win over the Sharks on Friday. With Stuart Skinner (personal) out, head coach Jay Woodcroft preferred to start Campbell back-to-back rather than giving Calvin Pickard a spot start. The Golden Knights figure to put up a significantly stronger effort than the Sharks did.