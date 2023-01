Campbell will defend the home crease versus Chicago on Saturday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Campbell is turning his season around as he has won his last five starts. He is 14-8-1 with a 3.35 GAA and .887 save percentage. Campbell has given up only 11 goals on 141 shots during his winning streak, which has included wins over Tampa Bay, Seattle and Vegas. He will face the Blackhawks, who are the lowest-scoring team in the NHL, averaging 2.45 goals per game.