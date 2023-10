Campbell made 22 saves in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

The Edmonton defense was more at fault for the final score than Campbell, but it was still a disappointing result after the netminder's impressive 43-save performance in Nashville two nights earlier. Campbell is 1-2-0 with a .902 save percentage through three starts, and it could be Stuart Skinner's turn between the pipes Saturday against the Jets.