Campbell will patrol the blue paint at home versus Vancouver on Monday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Campbell is coming off his first 30-plus win season with the Leafs last year, earning himself a five-year deal in the offseason courtesy of his new club. With the offensive powerhouses around him, Campbell won't need to be perfect this year to rack up the victories and could set a new personal best in wins.
More News
-
Oilers' Jack Campbell: Inks five-year deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Gutsy effort but takes loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Starting Game 7•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Stops 31 in overtime loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Slated to start Game 6•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Stops 32 in Game 5 win•