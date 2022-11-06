Campbell made 30 saves in a 6-2 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Jamie Benn rang up a hat trick and Jason Robertson scored and added two assists, but the Oil pretty much laid an egg in front of Campbell. They failed to clear rebounds and were absolutely dominated. Still, being the leader that he is, Campbell took the blame: "I haven't played my best game. Frankly I've been pathetic." Campbell is being a bit hard on himself, something that has impacted his game in the past. Last year at this time, he was standing on his head and helping lift the Leafs out of an early-season slump, and there were whispers of a possible Vezina. He has it in him and the Oil typically have enough firepower to give him lots of support to work his way out of this slump.