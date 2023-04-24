Campbell turned aside 27 of 28 shots in relief in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime victory over LA in Game 4 on Sunday.

Stuart Skinner got the start but surrendered three goals on 11 shots in the first period. Campbell took over to start the second frame with Edmonton down 3-0, but his strong performance in net helped facilitate the Oilers' comeback. The 31-year-old goaltender posted an ugly 3.41 GAA and .888 save percentage in 36 regular-season appearances, but after his showing in Game 4, combined with Skinner's mixed results in the playoffs, there is a chance that Edmonton will start Campbell on Tuesday.