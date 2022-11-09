Campbell stopped 35 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Campbell was steady in this contest, which was one of his better outings as an Oiler. He'd allowed 15 goals over his previous three starts, though he went 2-1-0 in that span. For the season, the 30-year-old is 6-3-0 with a 3.93 GAA and an .884 save percentage in nine appearances. The Oilers' defense hasn't exactly made things easy for Campbell or Stuart Skinner, who have alternated starts for the last nine games. The Oilers' next game is Thursday versus the Hurricanes.