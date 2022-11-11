Campbell made 25 saves in a 7-2 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

It was a clinic by the Canes and Campbell and the Oil got schooled. They started well, but made a load of mistakes that were largely self-inflicted, and it was impossible to recover. Campbell has struggled to start this season and sits with an abysmal 4.27 GAA and .873 save percentage over his first 10 starts. Compare that to last season over his first 10 and the difference is stark -- 2.16 GAA and .926 save percentage. Soupy can be especially hard on himself and that can be a hard hole to dig out from.