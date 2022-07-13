Campbell signed a five-year, $25 million contract with Edmonton on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Campbell will be the much sought-after upgrade in goal for Edmonton, which has long struggled to put a solid netminder behind Connor McDavid and company. The 30-year-old Campbell went 31-9-6 with five shutouts and a 2.64 GAA in 49 appearances for the Leafs last season. While the Michigan native will enter the season as the presumptive No. 1 for the Oilers, Mike Smith will be available to step in as needed and could help limit Campbell's workload.