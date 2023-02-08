Campbell saved 30 of 32 shots in a 5-2 victory over Detroit on Tuesday.

Campbell surrendered the game's opening goal at 10:24 of the first period, but he didn't allow the Red Wings to build off that early lead. Edmonton scored three straight goals before Joe Veleno supplied the Red Wings' other marker at 19:51 of the second frame. Campbell improved to 16-8-1 with a 3.28 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 26 games this season. He's now won his last seven outings while surrendering just 16 goals over that span.