Campbell stopped 36 of 40 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Campbell held his ground well and the Oilers' offense made quick responses to the goals he gave up. This was Campbell's second win in three starts, though he's allowed 11 goals on 87 shots. The 30-year-old should settle into the No. 1 role as the season progresses, but it's been a shaky start to 2022-23 for him. The Oilers have another challenging opponent on tap for Saturday when they host the Blues.