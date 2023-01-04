Campbell made three saves in relief of Stuart Skinner in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Campbell didn't allow a goal, but the Kraken opted to spend much of the third period protecting their lead. The loss belonged to Skinner, while Campbell stayed at 8-7-1 with a 3.80 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 17 appearances. This is the first scoreless outing the 30-year-old has posted all season, though the light workload played a large part in that. One poor game is unlikely to cost Skinner the starting role, especially if he bounces back in his next time out.