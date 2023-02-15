Campbell will guard the home goal versus the Red Wings on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Campbell has won his last eight appearances without allowing more than three goals in any of those games. The 31-year-old should have a fairly favorable matchup against the Red Wings, though they have gone 6-3-1 over their last 10 games.
