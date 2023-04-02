Campbell stopped all 36 shots he faced in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

While it wasn't an overly convincing defensive effort from the Oilers, Campbell stepped up for his first shutout with the team. It's the 10th shutout of his career, eight of which have come in the last three seasons. Campbell is up to 20-9-4 with a 3.48 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 35 appearances this season. Consider Stuart Skinner also logged a shutout in his last appearance, he'll likely face the Kings on Tuesday, leaving Campbell for Wednesday's rematch with the Ducks.