Campbell is slated to start at home against the Rangers on Friday, per Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels.

Campbell has a 17-8-2 record, 3.29 GAA and .888 save percentage in 28 contests this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in four of his last five outings. The Rangers have won their last six games, bringing their record up to 32-14-8.