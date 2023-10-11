Campbell was the first goalie to exit the ice Wednesday, indicating he'll get the starting nod on the road against Vancouver, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Campbell went 21-9-4 in 36 appearances for the Oilers last season, sporting a career-worst 3.41 GAA and .888 save percentage. While the netminder may be getting the Opening Night start, he is far from a lock to remain the preferred choice between the pipes moving forward and will have Stuart Skinner looming over his shoulder all season long.