Campbell gave up four goals on 33 shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Campbell didn't have a great performance, but the Oilers' offense supported him well enough to get the win. The 31-year-old has won his last two outings despite allowing four goals in each of them. He's at 19-9-4 with a 3.59 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 34 appearances. Stuart Skinner will likely guard the net Tuesday in Vegas.