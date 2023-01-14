Campbell allowed a goal on 26 shots in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Campbell earned a win for the third time in his last four outings. This was an easy one -- the Sharks didn't get on the board until 15:02 of the third period. Campbell has allowed two or fewer goals in six straight appearances, though two of those were relatively short relief outings. With Stuart Skinner (personal) still away from the team, Campbell could get the nod again Saturday versus the Golden Knights given his fairly easy ride Friday. The 31-year-old netminder improved to 11-8-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 21 outings.