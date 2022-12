Campbell is expected to guard the road net against Minnesota on Thursday, according to Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site.

Campbell has a respectable 7-5-0 record, but an ugly 4.04 GAA and .875 save percentage in 12 contests this season. He's surrendered 13 goals over his last three games too, so he isn't trending in the right direction. At least the Wild aren't the toughest of opponents given that they rank 22nd offensively with 2.90 goals per game.