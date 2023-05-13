Campbell saved the nine shots he faced in relief in the Oilers' 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5 on Friday.

Stuart Skinner was the starter, but he allowed four goals on 22 shots, which prompted Edmonton to put Campbell into the contest with Vegas leading 4-2. Campbell stabilized the situation, but the Oilers weren't able to battle back. The 31-year-old goaltender wasn't charged with the loss, so he has a 1-0 record, 1.19 GAA and .957 save percentage in three playoff appearances this year. Campbell might get an opportunity to start Sunday given Skinner's shaky play in the postseason.