Campbell stopped 36 of 42 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

For the second game in a row, the Oilers held a three-goal lead, only to see it slip away. Campbell allowed three goals in the third period and another in overtime to take his third straight loss, though all of them have come past the end of regulation. The 31-year-old netminder is now at 17-8-4 with a 3.39 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 30 appearances. He's been the Oilers' starter lately, but Stuart Skinner may be due an appearance in goal versus the Flyers on Tuesday.