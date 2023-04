Campbell stopped 27 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Campbell defeated the Ducks for the second start in a row. He's now allowed just nine goals during his four-game winning streak. The Oilers didn't dominate this contest, but they've shown steadier defensive play of late, which should help both Stuart Skinner and Campbell. For the season, Campbell is at 21-9-4 with a 3.41 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 36 outings.