Campbell will guard the home crease against Carolina on Thursday,

Campbell was pulled from his last start after giving up four goals on 11 shots in just 10:18 of action against the Flames. He is 1-1-0 with a 6.00 GAA and an .872 save percentage. The former Maple Leaf will face the Hurricanes who are a perfect 3-0-0 after a 5-1 win over Seattle on Monday.