Campbell will guard the road goal Monday against Arizona, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Campbell is coming off a 28-save performance in a 5-4 overtime win over San Jose on March 20. He has posted a mark of 18-9-4 this season with a 3.57 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 33 appearances. The Coyotes sit 28th in the league this campaign with 2.76 goals per game.