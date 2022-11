Campbell will guard the visiting crease against Carolina on Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

While Campbell's record is fine at 6-3-0, his peripherals have been terrible as he has a 3.93 GAA and .894 save percentage. He is coming off his best start of the season, as he turned aside 35 of 37 shots in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Campbell will take on the Hurricanes who have an 8-4-1 record, scoring 3.0 goals per game.