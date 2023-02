Campbell will guard the road goal Sunday against Colorado, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Campbell has lost his past two outings in shootout, having allowed eight goals on 53 shots for a save percentage of .869. He has a 17-8-3 record this season with a 3.31 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 29 appearances. The Avalanche sit 20th in the league this year with 3.02 goals per game.