Campbell will get the nod for Monday's road game against Nashville, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Campbell is coming off a 29-save effort in last Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Predators. He has a record of 8-6-0 this season with a 4.04 GAA and an .875 save percentage. Nashville sits 29th in the NHL this year with 2.41 goals per game.