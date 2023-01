Campbell will get the starting nod on the road against the Sharks on Friday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Campbell has allowed exactly two goals in each of his last four starts but he's registered an .897 save percentage during that stretch. The veteran netminder is sporting a 3.59 GAA and an .879 save percentage in his first year with Edmonton. Campbell hasn't strung together multiple wins since a three-game winning streak that ended Nov. 1.