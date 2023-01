Campbell allowed two goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Campbell earned his first win since Dec. 13, allowing just a pair of second-period goals in the 4-2 victory. The 30-year-old netminder improves to 9-7-1 with a .878 save percentage. While the win is encouraging, Campbell is unlikely to reclaim the starting job in Edmonton from Stuart Skinner.