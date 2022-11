Campbell allowed three goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders.

Campbell was decent in his first start since Nov. 10, stopping 28 of 31 shots. However, the Oilers couldn't solve Ilya Sorokin on the other end as they were shut out despite a 49-shot effort. Campbell falls to 6-5-0 with a .876 save percentage. It's hard to see him taking the starting job back from Stuart Skinner any time soon.