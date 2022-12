Campbell allowed five goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Campbell and the Oilers held a 1-0 lead after the first period but the Wild would score three goals in the second (two on the power play) and another two in the third as Edmonton fell 5-3. Campbell has now dropped three of his last four starts as he's yet to find much consistency this season. The 30-year-old netminder falls to 7-6-0 with a subpar .872 save percentage.