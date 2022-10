Campbell turned aside 32 shots Monday as the Oilers rallied to a 6-3 victory, handing the Penguins their first loss in regulation this season.

Facing the NHL's most prolific offense, Campbell endured a flurry of early scoring chances by the Penguins, who entered Monday with a per-game scoring average of 5.2. The 30-year-old netminder yielded two goals on the first 12 shots he faced but rebounded to allow just one marker over the final 47-plus minutes, improving to 3-2-0.