Campbell will protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Ducks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

As expected, Campbell will start the second half of a back-to-back. His last outing was also against the Ducks, and he recorded his first shutout of the season with 36 saves in a 6-0 win Saturday. It's a favorable matchup, which makes Campbell a solid option in fantasy for Wednesday's light slate.